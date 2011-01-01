Signed in as:
Welcome to the Future of Affordable Housing:
The Blockchain Tiny Home Smart Neighborhood
Introduction:
In an era where sustainability and affordability are paramount, we present to you the future of housing – the Blockchain Tiny Home Smart Neighborhood. Our innovative community combines cutting-edge technology, environmentally friendly design, and affordability, providing a revolutionary solution to the modern housing crisis.
The Vision:
Imagine a neighborhood where small yet smartly designed homes, powered by blockchain technology, bring affordability, sustainability, and connectivity into perfect harmony. Our vision is to create a close-knit community that fosters a sense of togetherness while respecting individuality.
Key Features:
Why Choose Our Blockchain Tiny Home Smart Neighborhood:
Join Us in Shaping the Future:
Our Blockchain Tiny Home Smart Neighborhood is more than a housing solution; it's a vision for the future of living. We invite you to be part of this innovative community, to redefine the way we live and create a sustainable, affordable, and connected world.
If you're ready to embark on this exciting journey, explore our website, check out available homes, and join us in transforming the way we live. Welcome to the future of affordable housing.
Please contact us if you cannot find an answer to your question.
TeraJoules allow owners of physical assets to create digital identities that are registered, verified and authenticated by automated blockchain data oracles smart contract that collect real-time data, transactional history and digital records management of asset tokenization
Asset tokenization is the transformation of physical assets and objects for digital identity purposes that allow for entry into the digital economy
Terajoules are issued to represent the digital identity of the tokenized energy asset which are issued by a registered Trust company. The tokenized asset is deposited in the Trust as the Trustee with the owner of the physical asset maintaining ownership of the physical asset and named as beneficiary. The Trust using patented processes and copyright software creates digital portfolios which are registered and certified by the Government agencies for compliance and to meet regulatory requirements.
Once the asset is certified by the government the Trust issues dividend trust units which are pegged to the value of the Canadian Dollar based on the appraised and certified values authenticated by ecoledger smart contracts and data oracles. The value of the is determined by the value of all the pooled assets and holdings in the trust for which determines the overall marketcap value using algorythms which issues the equivalent value of the asset as terajoules that represent the appraisal value digitally. These can then be traded, swapped or exchanged for the listed platform token for investment purposes or to buy and sell cryptocurrency or exchange into Canadian dollars during etransfer or as DeFi loans or equity financial trust deeds to unlock real world value of the asset without selling or change of ownership of the physical asset.
The trust allows the legal compliant and regulated infrastructure that meets the requirements as legal tender of mobnetary value of the deposited asset to issue financial instruments representing the physical real world asset in digital form . it also provides the secuity, records management and benfits that a trust can offer.
A Trust acts on behalf and for the benefit of its beneficiaries the asset owners meaning you. It allows for assets to be pooled together to create liquidity and investment opportunities to acquire assets and to provide services. As beneficiary dividend payments are paid to you, and tax benefits or liabilities are assumed by the Trust which offer tax shelter and other tax credits ,
